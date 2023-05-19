Supreme Court terms district judiciary as 'backbone of the judicial system'



Some of the other important cases that were heard today are: The Supreme Court, on Friday, heard some important cases during which the court termed district judiciary as the "backbone of the judicial system". It also directed all states and the union territories to clear salary arrears and other dues to lower court judges across nation as per the recommendations of the Second National Judicial Pay Commission (SNJPC).



- Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and senior advocate Kalpathy Venkataraman Viswanathan were administered the oath of office as judges of the Supreme Court by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud. - The apex court deferred an Allahabad High Court order directing a scientific survey, including carbon dating, to determine the age of a "Shivling", claimed to have been found at Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque, saying implications of the order merit closer scrutiny.



- Observing that the lieutenant governor has to act on the aid and advice of the council of ministers, SC ordered that the Chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) be appointed within two weeks. - The top court asked the Bihar government to produce complete original records with regard to the remission granted to former MP Anand Mohan, who was serving life term in the 1994 murder case of then Gopalganj district magistrate G Krishnaiah.



- The court said it is desirable that utterances made by an accused in any place within public view are outlined at least in the charge sheet before the person is subjected to trial under a provision of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. - The Supreme Court refused to stay the order of the Calcutta High Court handing over the probe into incidents of violence during Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal to the NIA.



Here are some of the important cases heard by the Delhi High Court: - The apex court dismissed a plea filed by Tata Motors challenging an order of the Bombay High Court which upheld the decision of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) to disqualify it from a tender bid for operating electric buses in the city.



- HC has said the appellate tribunal under the senior citizens welfare law should make all efforts to ensure that the provision mandating its to decide matters within one month is implemented in its true spirit to the extent it is practical. - The high court dismissed an appeal challenging a single judge's refusal to interfere with the demolition of a 55-year-old Kali temple which was found to be unauthorised and obstructing the free flow of traffic at Mayapuri Chowk here.