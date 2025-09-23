Home / India News / Courts cannot act as agents to recover money: SC asks police to apply mind

Courts cannot act as agents to recover money: SC asks police to apply mind

The judges noted this has become a recent trend, with parties filing criminal cases to recover money that is essentially a civil dispute

Supreme Court, SC
The apex court advised Nataraj that states may appoint a nodal officer for each district, preferably a retired district judge, whom police can consult to determine whether a matter is civil or criminal before proceeding under the law | (Photo:PTI)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 2:19 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court (SC) observed that courts cannot act as recovery agents and criticised the trend of turning civil disputes into criminal cases by parties in dispute.
 
A two-judge bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh observed that the threat of arrest cannot be used to recover outstanding amounts. The judges noted this has become a recent trend, with parties filing criminal cases to recover money that is essentially a civil dispute, news agency PTI reported.
 
The observations were made by the SC on Monday, in connection with a criminal case arising in Uttar Pradesh. The apex court noted that kidnapping charges were alleged against an individual in a dispute over the recovery of money.
 
Appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj said that there has been a significant rise in such complaints, adding that in such cases, the police are stuck in the middle. If the police do not register a case where a cognisable offence is alleged to have been committed, the court pulls them up. Conversely, if they do register a case, it is alleged that the police are acting in bias and not following the process of law.
 
He further added that normally in these complaints, a criminal offence is alleged in a dispute for the recovery of money.
 
Justice Kant noted that the court understands the predicament of the police, adding that if an FIR is not registered where it is alleged that a cognisable offence has been committed, it is pulled up for not following the 2013 Lalita Kumar judgement of the apex court.
 
The bench also advised the police to apply their minds to see whether it is a civil or a criminal case before arresting an individual. It further said that such misuse of the criminal law is now posing a serious threat to the justice delivery system. Justice Kant said, "Courts are not recovery agents for the parties to recover outstanding amounts. This misuse of the judicial system cannot be allowed."
 
The apex court advised Nataraj that states may appoint a nodal officer for each district, preferably a retired district judge, whom police can consult to determine whether a matter is civil or criminal before proceeding under the law.
 
The bench directed Nataraj to seek instructions and update the court within two weeks.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Online betting app case: ED records statement of cricketer Yuvraj Singh

Punjab's anti-drug campaign: Over 30,500 smugglers held in 205 days

Don't think we should overreact: Tharoor on Saudi-Pakistan defence pact

LIVE news updates: Startup Conclave 2025 a bridge between startups and investors, says Amit Shah

Kolkata paralysed by heavy rain; 4 electrocuted, train, metro disrupted

Topics :Supreme Courtcriminal casesBS Web ReportsUttar Pradesh government

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story