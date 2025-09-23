Home / India News / Punjab's anti-drug campaign: Over 30,500 smugglers held in 205 days

Punjab's anti-drug campaign: Over 30,500 smugglers held in 205 days

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab a drug-free state

Narcotics, drugs
The Punjab Police on Monday conducted raids at 395 locations, leading to the arrest of 81 drug smugglers after registration of 59 first information reports (FIRs) across the state | Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 2:03 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

More than 30,500 drug smugglers have been arrested across Punjab over the last 205 days as part of the state government's ongoing anti-narcotics campaign, officials said on Tuesday.

The 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' or war against drugs campaign, launched to eradicate the menace of drugs from Punjab, completed 205 days on Monday.

The Punjab Police on Monday conducted raids at 395 locations, leading to the arrest of 81 drug smugglers after registration of 59 first information reports (FIRs) across the state.

With this, the number of drug smugglers arrested so far has reached 30,540 in 205 days, they said. More than 150 police teams, comprising over 1,100 police personnel, under the supervision of 74 gazetted officers, conducted these raids across the state on Monday.

The raids resulted in the recovery of 922 grams of heroin, 4 kg of poppy husk, 336 intoxicant tablets/capsules and some drug money from the possession of the arrested smugglers.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab a drug-free state.

The Punjab government has also constituted a five-member Cabinet sub-committee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the campaign against drugs.

The state government has enforced a three-pronged strategy -- Enforcement, De-addiction and Prevention (EDP) -- to eradicate drugs from the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Don't think we should overreact: Tharoor on Saudi-Pakistan defence pact

LIVE news updates: Startup Conclave 2025 a bridge between startups and investors, says Amit Shah

Kolkata paralysed by heavy rain; 4 electrocuted, train, metro disrupted

Clear skies in Delhi this week; heavy rainfall hits east, south India

Ramleela, Durga Puja events to continue in Delhi till midnight, says CM

Topics :Illegal drug racketNarcoticsNarcotics Control BureauPunjabPunjab GovernmentPunjab Police

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story