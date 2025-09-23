Kolkata paralysed by heavy rain; 4 electrocuted, train, metro disrupted

Torrential overnight rainfall brought Kolkata to its knees on Tuesday, killing at least four people due to electrocution and crippling transport services as rainwater inundated vast areas of the city.

Train and metro services were suspended in Kolkata and its suburbs due to waterlogging on the tracks, news agency PTI reported, citing officials. Vehicles were stranded on arterial roads, and commuters were forced to wade through waist-deep water as the city struggled to cope with one of its heaviest rain spells in years.

The downpour hit Kolkata just days before the start of its annual Durga Puja celebrations.

Kolkata Mayor and state Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim told PTI that they had received information about four deaths across different parts of the city. Teams from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) were working to drain out the water, he said. “Our officers are working hard. But the canals and rivers are full of water, and every time water is drained out, more is getting inside the city. We fear that the high tide around 1.30 PM today may not help in our efforts to drain out the excessive water. It would be around 10 PM when the situation could be expected to improve,” Hakim added.

Traffic snarls in Kolkata; metro, train services hit Commuters in Kolkata complained about buses breaking down mid-way, while taxis and cabs either stayed off the roads or charged exorbitant fares. Office-goers in the city also faced severe hardship due to the lack of public transport and congestion on roads. Significant waterlogging was reported in the mid-section of the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Shahid Khudiram), prompting suspension of services on this stretch. A Metro Railway spokesperson said the suspension was enforced to ensure passenger safety, and normal services are expected to resume soon. Eastern Railway authorities said that train movement in the Sealdah South section was suspended due to waterlogged tracks, while skeletal services continued in the Sealdah North and Main sections. Trains to and from Howrah and Kolkata terminal stations were also partially affected.

More heavy spells expected: IMD The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal is likely to bring more heavy rainfall across several South Bengal districts. The KMC said that the intensity of the downpour was greater in the southern and eastern parts of Kolkata. Garia Kamdahari recorded 332 mm of rainfall in a few hours, followed by Jodhpur Park (285 mm), Kalighat (280 mm), Topsia (275 mm), and Ballygunge (264 mm). Thantania in north Kolkata received 195 mm. The weather office warned of continued heavy rainfall in Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, and Bankura districts till Wednesday. Another low-pressure area is expected to form over the east-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around September 25.