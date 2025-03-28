LIVE: SC to hear plea seeking direction to Delhi Police to lodge FIR against Justice Yashwant Varma

The Supreme Court is slated to hear a plea today seeking directions to the Delhi Police to register an FIR against Justice Yashwant Varma in the alleged cash row. A fire at Justice Varma's house on the evening of March 14 led to the discovery of unaccounted cash. Justice Varma and his wife were not in Delhi on the said day. Only his daughter and his aged mother were home when the fire broke out.
The Delhi Assembly is slated to deliberate on key issues today. According to the LoB, the Delhi Assembly will focus on the "CAG Audit Report on Functioning of 'Delhi Transport Corporation'" as part of the session's agenda. It will also discuss a resolution moved by BJP MLA and Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht to change the name of Mustafabad Assembly Constituency to Shiv Vihar Assembly Constituency, given the sentiments of constituency voters Canada's traditional ties with the US are over amid auto tariff threats, announces Prime Minister Mark Carney. "The old relationship we had with the United States, based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation, is over," Carney stated on Parliament Hill after breaking from the federal campaign trail in response to Trump's latest threats.