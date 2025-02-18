'There is a need to do something': SC calls for action on YouTube obscenity

The Supreme Court on Tuesday called for regulating obscene content on YouTube, emphasising that ‘there was a need to do something’ as content creators were taking advantage of the lack of oversight on digital platforms.

This observation was made while the top court was hearing a plea by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, who sought the consolidation of multiple FIRs lodged against him. The cases stemmed from an inappropriate joke he made on comedian Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent, which was streamed on YouTube.

A Bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh issued a notice to the Centre, expressing approval if the government intended to introduce measures to regulate online content. The court remarked that it would be “very happy” with such steps.

Additionally, the Bench requested Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist in addressing the absence of regulations on explicit content across online platforms. Both legal officials have been directed to be present at the next hearing.

Allahbadia not to air any other show till further orders

The Supreme Court directed Allahbadia and his associates not to air any show till further orders.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said, "The petitioner or his associates shall not air any show on YouTube or any other audio/video mode of communication till further orders."

Allahbadia granted relief

Earlier today, the apex court granted protection to Allahbadia, preventing his arrest over the remarks made on the show. However, the court strongly condemned his comments, describing them as “showing a perverted mind”.

Justice Kant questioned the nature of the remarks, stating, “If this is not obscene, then what is? You can show your vulgarity anytime and show depravity.” Addressing concerns over multiple FIRs, he clarified that only two cases — one in Mumbai and another in Assam—had been filed so far, adding that legal proceedings against Allahbadia were not excessive.

The court also ruled that no further FIRs should be registered against him based on the show’s content. It granted him the liberty to seek police protection in Maharashtra and Assam if he faced any threats while cooperating with the investigation.

As part of the conditions, Allahbadia has been ordered to submit his passport to the Thane police. Additionally, he is barred from leaving the country without prior approval from the Supreme Court.

The controversy

The issue erupted following a crude joke Allahbadia made while interacting with a contestant on the show India’s Got Latent, where he spoke about parental intimacy. The remark sparked outrage and renewed discussions on regulating online content.

In response to the backlash, the episode was taken down from YouTube, and Allahbadia issued an apology, acknowledging that his comments were “not just inappropriate, it wasn’t even funny”. He added, “Comedy is not my forte. I’m just here to say sorry”.

So far, three FIRs have been filed against him — one each in Assam and Mumbai, with a third lodged in Jaipur on Monday. Authorities in Mumbai and Guwahati have reported that Allahbadia has remained “continuously out of contact”.

[With agency inputs]