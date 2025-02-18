Delhi chief minister announcement: Oath-taking ceremony date, time & venue

Days after securing a historic victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) is gearing up to announce the next chief minister of Delhi. While the party has yet to make an official declaration, reports suggest that the grand swearing-in ceremony will take place this week.

The BJP, which won 48 out of 70 seats in the February 8 elections, did not reveal its CM candidate before the polls, keeping the suspense alive. With many names in contention, political analysts believe that the party leadership may spring a surprise, as it has done in other states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where lesser-known leaders were chosen for the top post.

As speculation builds over the Delhi CM announcement, here are the key updates you need to know.

When is the Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony?

While the BJP has not yet confirmed the date, media reports suggest that the oath-taking ceremony will take place on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

What time is the Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony?

According to media reports, the swearing-in ceremony is expected to begin at 4.30 pm on February 20.

Where will the Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony be held?

The venue is yet to be announced, but strong speculation points to two key locations:

- Ramlila Maidan – A historic venue known for hosting political and national events.

Also Read

- Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – A large-scale stadium often used for public gatherings. Also Read: Woman face, old-timer or Purvanchali CM: Who will be BJP's pick for Delhi? – A large-scale stadium often used for public gatherings.Also Read:

Who is invited to the Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony?

The event is expected to have a high-profile guest list, including:

- Chief ministers from BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

- Prominent religious leaders and seers from across the country.

- Bollywood personalities and sportspersons who may add star power to the ceremony.

Where to watch the Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony LIVE?

The event will be broadcast live on major news channels, including Doordarshan (DD News), along with other leading national and regional networks.

The BJP will live stream the event on its official X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube channels. For real-time updates, Business Standard will provide minute-by-minute coverage of the ceremony.

Who are the leading contenders for Delhi CM?

With no official announcement yet, the race for Delhi’s next chief minister is heating up. Among the top contenders are:

- Parvesh Verma – The giant killer who defeated former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency.

- Rekha Gupta – A strong BJP leader with significant support from within the party.

Reports also suggest that the BJP may opt for a “one CM, two Deputy CMs” formula to maintain caste and regional balance in Delhi’s leadership.