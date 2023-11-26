Suvendu Adhikari alleges scam in purchase of PPE kits; demand probe

The Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday wrote to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), alleging a scam in the purchase of PPE kits and other medical equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Taking to his official handle on social media platform X, Adhikari shared a detailed post informing that he had written to the director, ED, principal director general of the Income Tax Department and secretary, Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, seeking an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits.

"A huge financial scam was executed in WB during the Covid Pandemic period, with regard to the purchase of PPE kits and other medical equipment by the WB Health Department. Huge funds were provided by the Central Govt at that time to bolster the efforts to fight against the virus collectively," Adhikari posted from his official X handle.

"I have written a letter to the Director; ED, Principal Director General of the Income Tax Department and Secretary; Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, seeking (a) probe by a central agency," the West Bengal LoP added in his post.

Also, in his post, he mentioned the recent FIR registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged scam in the supply of oxygen and installation of oxygen plants in Mumbai during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Interestingly, The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has recently registered an FIR regarding the purported irregularities noted in connection with oxygen supplied to various civic hospitals, Covid jumbo centres and other hospitals in Mumbai, during the Covid period, which was inflated by over 60 % of the original price," the BJP leader added in his post.

"As per media reports, the ED may soon register an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report), similar to an FIR, in this matter," Adhikari posted on X.