Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi Police team visits AAP MP's residence

The Delhi Police team, led by an Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), went to AAP MP Swati Maliwal's house to gather details of the alleged 'assault'

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal
Swati Maliwal (Photo: PTI)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 5:48 PM IST
A Delhi Police team, headed by an additional commissioner of police, visited the home of AAP MP Swati Maliwal’s home to probe the assault she allegedly faced at the official residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

This development comes shortly after Kejriwal found himself embroiled in yet another controversy following his release from Tihar Jail on interim bail for election campaigning. Initial reports suggested that on Monday morning, a call was placed to the Delhi Police from Kejriwal's residence, reporting an alleged assault on Maliwal. Although Maliwal visited the Civil Lines police station later that day, she left without filing a formal complaint.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh admitted on Tuesday that Kejriwal’s private secretary, Bibhav Kumar, had "misbehaved" with Maliwal while she awaited a meeting with the chief minister. Singh said Kejriwal had taken note of the incident and called for stringent action.

Despite AAP's acknowledgement of the alleged incident, Kejriwal’s PA Bibhav Kumar was seen accompanying the Delhi CM at the Lucknow airport.

Taking cognizance of media reports, the National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned Bibhav Kumar for a hearing on Friday at 11 am. The commission’s notice warned of action if he didn’t comply.

The unfolding controversy and allegations against Kumar, a pivotal figure in the chief minister's office, have sparked significant debate and speculation. Despite this, formal complaints have not yet been lodged with the police.

Topics :AAPAAP governmentDelhi PoliceSwati MaliwalBS Web Reports

First Published: May 16 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

