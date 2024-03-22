Home / India News / Swearing-in of senior DMK MLA K Ponmudy as minister likely on Friday

Swearing-in of senior DMK MLA K Ponmudy as minister likely on Friday

While there was no immediate official word on the matter, sources said the swearing-in of Ponmudy was likely to be held this afternoon

Security forces during ED’s searches at the premises of K Ponmudy in connection with a money laundering investigation in Chennai
Press Trust of India Chennai
Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
The swearing-in of senior DMK MLA K Ponmudy as a minister was likely on Friday, a day after the Supreme Court pulled up Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi over the matter, sources indicated.

On Thursday, the apex Court had voiced "serious concern" over the conduct of Ravi for his refusal to reinduct Ponmudy as a minister in the state cabinet even after it suspended his earlier conviction. The SC had directed the Governor to decide on the issue within 24 hours.

The Governor had refused to reinduct Ponmudy, whose conviction and three-year sentence in a disproportionate assets case the apex court stayed recently, despite Chief Minister M K Stalin's recommendation.

Topics :AIADMKDravida Munnetra Kazhagamsouth indiaTamil Nadu

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

