Home / India News / Tahawwur Rana to land in India today; 26/11 trial records arrive in advance

Tahawwur Rana to land in India today; 26/11 trial records arrive in advance

Tahawwur Rana set to land in India today as a Delhi court receives 26/11 trial records ahead of his extradition, paving the way for a high-security, high-stakes interrogation

File Photo: The US court has approved the extradition of a Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent Tahawwur Rana to India where he is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.
Rana (64), a Pakistan-born Canadian and ex-army doctor, is accused of aiding his childhood friend David Headley in scouting targets for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A Delhi court has received key trial records in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case, just ahead of the arrival of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the co-conspirator and close aide of David Coleman Headley from the US.
 
Rana will land in India on Thursday afternoon after his final legal bid to block extradition was dismissed by the US Supreme Court.
 
According to PTI, the records were sent to the court of District Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav following his January 28 order directing Mumbai court officials to transfer them. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had requested this transfer to facilitate proceedings against Rana.
 
These documents had earlier been moved to Mumbai as the case involved multiple FIRs and legal proceedings in both cities.
 

All about Tahawwur Rana

 
Rana (64), a Pakistan-born Canadian businessman and a former army doctor, is accused of helping his childhood friend, David Headley, an American terrorist of Pakistani origin, in conducting surveillance for the 26/11 attacks.
 
The attacks, which were orchestrated by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), killed 166 people and injured hundreds more, targetting hotels, a railway station, and a Jewish centre.

Also Read

Tahawwur Rana extradition: Who is he and his role in Mumbai's 26/11 attacks

Centre appoints Narender Mann to conduct 26/11 trial against Tahawwur Rana

Tahawwur Rana not in US BOP custody, extradition to India imminent

Tahawwur Rana likely to be lodged in Tihar jail upon arrival in India

'Hang him', says 26/11 fallen hero's father on Tahawwur Rana extradition

 
Rana's return to India follows a lengthy extradition battle. His last appeal was turned down earlier this week by the US Supreme Court. Soon after, the US Bureau of Prisons updated his status, indicating that he was no longer in federal custody.
 

Security tightens in Delhi ahead of Rana's return

 
Rana is expected to land around noon in Delhi on Thursday. A multi-agency team escorting him took off from Los Angeles on Wednesday with a brief stop en route to India. Once he arrives, Rana is likely to be produced at the Patiala House Court, where security has been significantly increased.
 
Personnel from paramilitary forces and Delhi police have been stationed outside the court premises, with strict screening procedures in place for all visitors.
 
According to officials, Rana will be lodged in a high-security ward of Delhi’s Tihar Jail. Jail authorities confirmed that all necessary arrangements have been made, pending court directions.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Centre, NDMA can ask banks to waive loans of Wayanad landslide victims: HC

In grey-zone era, cyber attacks serve politico-military aims: Rajnath Singh

LIVE news: 26/11 Terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana to reach Delhi today

Air India Express pilot dies of cardiac arrest after landing in Delhi

Railways rejects loco pilots' demand for meal and toilet breaks on duty

Topics :26/11 terror attacks26/11 attack26/11 caseExtraditionBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story