Tahawwur Rana to land in India today; 26/11 trial records arrive in advance

Rana will land in India on Thursday afternoon after his final legal bid to block extradition was dismissed by the US Supreme Court.

According to PTI, the records were sent to the court of District Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav following his January 28 order directing Mumbai court officials to transfer them. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had requested this transfer to facilitate proceedings against Rana.

These documents had earlier been moved to Mumbai as the case involved multiple FIRs and legal proceedings in both cities.

All about Tahawwur Rana

Rana (64), a Pakistan-born Canadian businessman and a former army doctor, is accused of helping his childhood friend, David Headley, an American terrorist of Pakistani origin, in conducting surveillance for the 26/11 attacks.

The attacks, which were orchestrated by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), killed 166 people and injured hundreds more, targetting hotels, a railway station, and a Jewish centre.

Rana's return to India follows a lengthy extradition battle. His last appeal was turned down earlier this week by the US Supreme Court. Soon after, the US Bureau of Prisons updated his status, indicating that he was no longer in federal custody.

Security tightens in Delhi ahead of Rana's return

Rana is expected to land around noon in Delhi on Thursday. A multi-agency team escorting him took off from Los Angeles on Wednesday with a brief stop en route to India. Once he arrives, Rana is likely to be produced at the Patiala House Court, where security has been significantly increased.

Personnel from paramilitary forces and Delhi police have been stationed outside the court premises, with strict screening procedures in place for all visitors.

According to officials, Rana will be lodged in a high-security ward of Delhi’s Tihar Jail. Jail authorities confirmed that all necessary arrangements have been made, pending court directions.