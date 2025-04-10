Air India Express pilot dies of cardiac arrest after landing in Delhi

The pilot safely completed flight operations when he reportedly vomitted inside the aircraft. Soon after, he collapsed at the airline’s dispatch office at the airport.

He was immediately taken to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

ALSO READ | IndiGo flight makes emergency landing after woman dies during flight In an official statement, an Air India Express spokesperson said, “We deeply regret the loss of a valued colleague due to a medical condition. Our thoughts are with the family during this time of profound grief. We are extending all possible assistance to them as we all cope with this tremendous loss. We request all concerned to respect privacy at this time and avoid unnecessary speculation while we commit to assisting the relevant authorities in due process.”

More rest time for pilots: DGCA

In February, India’s top aviation authority, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) , shared a new plan to give pilots more rest and reduce their flying hours to prevent tiredness. This plan was submitted to the Delhi High Court.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the DGCA wants to increase pilots’ weekly rest from 36 hours to 48 hours starting July 1, 2025. It also plans to reduce night flying hours beginning November 1, 2025.

Also Read

On February 24, the Delhi High Court told the DGCA to follow this timeline seriously and implement the changes step by step starting in July.

DGCA’s lawyer told the court that out of 22 new rules under the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR), 15 will be applied from July 1, 2025, and the remaining from November 1.

The lawyers for the pilots’ associations asked the court to make sure the DGCA sticks to the promised timeline.

To this, the counsel for the DGCA said, "We have already filed the affidavit and we are bound by the affidavit. The court may consider disposing of the writ petitions as nothing survives in the pleas now."