Home / India News / Air India Express pilot dies of cardiac arrest after landing in Delhi

Air India Express pilot dies of cardiac arrest after landing in Delhi

The pilot safely completed flight operations when he reportedly vomitted inside the aircraft. Soon after, he collapsed at the airline's dispatch office at the airport

Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)
Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 12:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A pilot of Air India Express died after suffering a cardiac arrest at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday evening, shortly after landing a flight from Srinagar, reported news agency PTI.
 
The pilot safely completed flight operations when he reportedly vomitted inside the aircraft. Soon after, he collapsed at the airline’s dispatch office at the airport.
 
He was immediately taken to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
 
In an official statement, an Air India Express spokesperson said, “We deeply regret the loss of a valued colleague due to a medical condition. Our thoughts are with the family during this time of profound grief. We are extending all possible assistance to them as we all cope with this tremendous loss. We request all concerned to respect privacy at this time and avoid unnecessary speculation while we commit to assisting the relevant authorities in due process.”  ALSO READ | IndiGo flight makes emergency landing after woman dies during flight
 

More rest time for pilots: DGCA

 
In February, India’s top aviation authority, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), shared a new plan to give pilots more rest and reduce their flying hours to prevent tiredness. This plan was submitted to the Delhi High Court.
 
According to a Hindustan Times report, the DGCA wants to increase pilots’ weekly rest from 36 hours to 48 hours starting July 1, 2025. It also plans to reduce night flying hours beginning November 1, 2025.

Also Read

How a supply glitch gave Air India 50 Boeing jets made for Chinese airlines

SpiceJet, Air India Express gets approved to operate flights from Kathmandu

Premium

Plan to become all-economy airline by April 2026: Air India Express CEO

AI Express to expand virtual interline ties with foreign low-cost carriers

Air India to cut fares, add new jets and boost reach to woo diaspora

 
On February 24, the Delhi High Court told the DGCA to follow this timeline seriously and implement the changes step by step starting in July.
 
DGCA’s lawyer told the court that out of 22 new rules under the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR), 15 will be applied from July 1, 2025, and the remaining from November 1.
 
The lawyers for the pilots’ associations asked the court to make sure the DGCA sticks to the promised timeline.
 
To this, the counsel for the DGCA said, "We have already filed the affidavit and we are bound by the affidavit. The court may consider disposing of the writ petitions as nothing survives in the pleas now."
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: 26/11 Terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana to reach Delhi today

Sacked teachers start relay hunger strike over job loss, police action

Delhi among world's top 100 airports for 2025: Check out the other three

Govt move to end B'desh transshipment facility shows focus on NE: Himanta

Ayushman Bharat card distribution begins in Delhi: Here's how to apply

Topics :air india expressPilotsIGI AirportBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story