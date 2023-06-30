Home / India News / Taiwanese firm interested in turning BMTC buses electric: Karnataka Min

Taiwanese firm interested in turning BMTC buses electric: Karnataka Min

Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil on Friday said Taiwanese companies have expressed interest to collaborate with the State in converting diesel-run BMTC buses into electric ones

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 6:37 PM IST
Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil on Friday said Taiwanese companies have expressed interest to collaborate with the State in converting diesel-run Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses into electric ones.

He said this after a high-level delegation from Taiwan met him here to discuss industrial collaborations.

Converting diesel-powered BMTC buses into electric would enable us to take a step forward towards sustainability and the Industries department would facilitate further talks with the transport counterpart in this regard, Patil said.

Taiwan-based companies have the required expertise to transform diesel vehicles into electric, he said, adding that such a technology is the need of the hour.

Taiwanese companies have also evinced interest to collaborate in machine tools and manufacturing, Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM), automotive and auto components, clean energy production, and aerospace, the minister added.

Over 50 Taiwanese investors were present at the meeting which was facilitated by Taiwan India Business Association (TIBA), the minister's office said.

As part of the meeting, a visual presentation on the industrial ecosystem of the state, facilitation and incentives provided by the government was made.

Taiwan Karnataka

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 6:37 PM IST

