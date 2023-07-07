Home / India News / Take public action against extremist elements threatening UK: NSA Doval

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on urged his British counterpart Sir Tim Barrow to take strong public action such as deportation against extremist elements

The two NSAs held one-on-one talks that was followed by delegation level dialogue.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday urged his British counterpart Sir Tim Barrow to take strong public action such as deportation against extremist elements threatening officers of Indian High Commission in the UK, official sources said.

Doval raised the issue during his wide-ranging talks with Barrow, who is currently on a visit to India.

Pro-Khalistan groups have issued posters inciting violence against senior Indian diplomats in the UK as well as in the US, Canada and Australia.

India has already asked all these countries to ensure safety and security of Indian diplomats and its missions.

"The Indian side raised the issue of the extremist elements in the UK threatening individual officers of the Indian High Commission and urged the UK government to take strong public action against these elements such as deportation or legal prosecution," said a source.

Both the sides agreed to work closely to counter terrorism and terror financing.

The two NSAs also resolved to deepen mutually beneficial bilateral collaboration in critical and emerging technologies.

