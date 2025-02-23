Decoded: Why Tamil Nadu is engaged in a tussle with Centre over NEP

Tamil Nadu has once again opposed the Centre's National Education Policy (NEP), accusing the BJP-led government of pushing Hindi onto the state. The latest row erupted after the Centre withheld Rs 2,150 crore meant for Tamil Nadu after the MK Stalin-led government refused to implement the NEP in the state.

According to Chief Minister MK Stalin, the opposition to the NEP was not merely due to the "attempt to impose Hindi" but also because of factors that would have serious consequences for the future of students and the social justice system.

Here's explaining why Tamil Nadu is opposed to NEP:

Core concerns

1. Three-language formula: The NEP 2020 recommends a three-language formula, suggesting that students learn three languages, with at least two being native to India. Tamil Nadu has historically adhered to a two-language policy, teaching only Tamil and English in schools. The state perceives the introduction of a third language as an attempt to impose Hindi, which has been a sensitive issue since the anti-Hindi agitations of the 20th century.

Both the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK have expressed strong reservations against this aspect of the NEP, emphasising the importance of preserving Tamil linguistic heritage and opposing any form of Hindi imposition.

2. Centralisation and state autonomy: Tamil Nadu argues that the NEP's framework undermines the state's autonomy over its educational policies. Education in India is a concurrent subject, allowing both the state and central governments to legislate on it. The state contends that the NEP imposes a uniform national policy that doesn't account for regional socio-economic and cultural differences, thereby infringing upon the state's rights to tailor education to its unique context.

3. Four-year undergraduate programme: The NEP proposes restructuring undergraduate programmes into a four-year course with multiple exit options, allowing students to leave with a certificate after one year, a diploma after two years, or a degree after completing the full program.

Critics in Tamil Nadu fear that this structure may lead to increased dropout rates, as students might opt for early exit points, thereby affecting the quality and depth of higher education. Also, there are concerns about the state's readiness in terms of infrastructure and faculty to implement such a system effectively.

4. Common entrance exams: Tamil Nadu strongly opposes the entrance exam policies under NEP 2020, particularly CUET and NEET, arguing that they disadvantage state-board students and undermine social justice. The state rejects CUET for university admissions, claiming it favours CBSE students and increases reliance on coaching centres.

Why did Centre withhold funds for Tamil Nadu?

The Centre's decision to link the release of funds under schemes like Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) to the implementation of the NEP has intensified the controversy. Tamil Nadu alleges that over Rs 2,150 crore in SSA funds have been withheld because of its refusal to adopt the NEP and the three-language policy.

According to MK Stalin, the implementation of NEP will push Tamil Nadu back by 2000 years. "The Centre says Tamil Nadu will get Rs 2,000 crore if the state implements the NEP. I wish to say that we will not agree to the NEP even if the Centre offers Rs 10,000 crore. I will not allow the NEP and commit the sin of pushing Tamil Nadu backward by 2,000 years," Stalin said.

Stalin also wrote to PM Modi , asking him to help release Rs 2,152 crore in Samagra Shiksha funds for the state. He requested that the funds not be linked to the implementation of NEP 2020.

What is the Centre's stand?

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called out the DMK government's stand, saying that Stalin’s letter to the PM goes against the idea of cooperative federalism.

“Tamil Nadu has always been a torchbearer of social and educational progress, pioneering some of the most transformative reforms in India. However, the continued opposition to the NEP 2020 for political reasons deprives students, teachers, and educational institutions in Tamil Nadu of the immense opportunities and resources that this policy offers. The policy is designed to be flexible, allowing states to customise its implementation to suit their unique educational needs,” Pradhan wrote in response.