Tech companies commit to invest Rs 25,640 crore in MP, create 183K jobs

Technology companies across segments have committed to investing Rs 25,640 crore in Madhya Pradesh that will lead to creation of over 1.83 lakh employment opportunities in the state, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The commitments were received from 35 entities during the IT and Technology Summit at GIS 2025.

"The state secured a total investment of Rs 25,640 crore across various technology sectors, creating approximately 1,83,400 employment opportunities," the statement issued by the Madhya Pradesh government said.

Major investment commitments of Rs 12,350 crore have come in the space of electronics manufacturing from eight entities with promise to generate employment for 14,000 people.

With investment of Rs 5,500 crore, IT and ITes entities have promised to be the biggest job generator in the state with 93,000 employment opportunities, followed by GCC (global capability centres) investment of Rs 700 crore that will create 40,500 jobs in the state.

"Madhya Pradesh stands at an exciting juncture, equipped with world-class infrastructure and a skilled talent pool. The big-ticket announcements from companies like Amber, Elcina, Prakhar, STDL, Tholons, Kaynes, Beyond Studioz, and IITI Drishti reflect the growing confidence of investors in the state," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said in the statement.

Kaynes Technology committed Rs 352 crore for SMT manufacturing at IT Park, Bhopal, that will generate 1,650 jobs, while Beyond Studioz strengthened the AVGC sector with a Rs 100 crore investment, that will employ 2,500 people.

IITI DRISHTI CPS Foundation announced a new incubation centre to enhance the startup ecosystem.

Tholons Inc pledged Rs 500 crore for GCC investments and an additional Rs 5,000 crore in FDI, leading to the creation of 40,000 jobs.

Shree Tech Data Ltd committed Rs 4,000 crore to GCC and data centres, creating 2,000 jobs.

Drone company Prakhar Software Solution Ltd announced a Rs 145-crore investment, which will create 10,000 jobs.

Electronics industry body ELCINA spearheaded a Rs 1,000-1,200 crore push in the printed circuit board and electronics manufacturing that will add 5,000 jobs.

Digital Convergence Technologies will invest Rs 200 crore in GCC that will generate 500 jobs, the statement said.

"To truly empower India, we must focus not just on digital expansion, but also on creating jobs, value addition, and strengthening the semiconductor supply chain. India's digital economy has grown from 6-7 per cent to 13 per cent of GDP in a decade. The opportunity to lead in Viksit Bharat 2047 is now," Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT, S Krishnan, said.

Additionally, key memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed with global technology giants such as IBM, Barclays, Microsoft, VLSI, and L&T EduTech to strengthen the state's IT and electronics ecosystem.

The state has received investment commitment of Rs 6,800 crore for data centres from six entities with promise to create 2,900 employment opportunities, Rs 110 crore from six entities in the fields of animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC), promising 3,000 jobs, and Rs 180 crore from two drone firms promising 30,000 job opportunities in the state, as per the statement.