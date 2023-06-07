Home / India News / Tamil Nadu govt employees stage marches in support of protesting wrestlers

Tamil Nadu govt employees stage marches in support of protesting wrestlers

Members of the TNGEA staged marches across the state on Tuesday in solidarity with the wrestlers who are on a protest seeking the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment charges

ANI General News
Tamil Nadu govt employees stage marches in support of protesting wrestlers

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 1:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Members of the Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association (TNGEA) staged marches across the state on Tuesday in solidarity with the wrestlers who are on a protest seeking the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India president, over sexual harassment charges.

Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association appealed to the Central government to take "appropriate" action against Brij Bhushan.

"We want the Central Government to take appropriate action against the BJP MP(Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) who allegedly sexually harassed some of the women wrestlers. Justice should be given to the Women wrestlers," Sumathi, General Secretary, TNGEA said.

She asked, when women wrestlers, who made our country proud by getting medals in international competitions, are not safe in our country, how come ordinary women feel safe?

"Women wrestlers have made our country proud. However, they also face sexual harassment. In such a situation, how do ordinary women feel secure in this country?" Sumathi asked.

The government must have zero tolerance for sexual harassment, and whoever is involved in it must be dealt with sternly, irrespective of the person's position, TNGEA said.

Violence against women is really condemnable, and the central government should take action and arrest the people who are involved in it.

India's top wrestlers, who were protesting against Brij Bhushan, have resumed their work. But they said they were not withdrawing their protest.

Also Read

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

Scuffle between protesting wrestlers and Delhi cops: What we know so far

Protesting wrestlers to immerse medals in Ganga: A timeline of events

Wrestlers Protest: Vinesh, Sakshi reach Haridwar to immerse medals in Ganga

Tamil Nadu govt launches drive for solid waste management awareness

India among top sources of foreign interference in Canada: PM Trudeau's NSA

Delhi to implement helium leakage detection tech to address polluted water

Film exhibitors to shut cinema for 2 days as movies release early on OTT

Hasina stresses on cooperation between armies of Bangladesh, India

PM congratulates Prez Murmu on receiving Suriname's highest civilian honour

Topics :Tamil NaduBJP

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story