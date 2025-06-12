After the tragic Air India plane crash , national transporter Indian Railways stepped in to aid rescue efforts and facilitate the movement of passengers after Ahmedabad airport was temporarily closed for operations.

A disaster management team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), headed by the Assistant Security Commissioner and six officers, along with a hospital team, assisted in the rescue operation, said Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity at the Ministry of Railways.

The hospital team comprises six doctors, 20 staff members and seven ambulances. ‘Team Ahmedabad is helping all sister agencies in rescue work and is geared up if further assistance is required,’ said Kumar.