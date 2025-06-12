Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 04:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / PM Modi reviews Air India crash in Ahmedabad, orders swift relief efforts

PM Modi reviews Air India crash in Ahmedabad, orders swift relief efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu after an Air India flight crashed near Ahmedabad. Rescue efforts are underway, and all agencies are on high alert

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the minister to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately. | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (June 12) spoke to the Minister of Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu, to get an update on the Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
 
An Air India Boeing 787, operating as flight AI171 and carrying 242 passengers, crashed near Meghani Nagar, close to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. The aircraft was en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick.
 
According to the ministry's statement, the Civil Aviation Minister informed the Prime Minister that he is travelling to Ahmedabad to directly monitor the rescue and relief operations.
 

PM orders swift support

“The Prime Minister has directed the minister to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately and asked to be kept regularly updated on the situation,” the ministry said. 

The Ministry of Civil Aviation added that all relevant agencies are on high alert and coordinated efforts are ongoing to manage the situation.
 
Meanwhile, in its first response, Air India said: “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today (June 12, 2025). At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest.” 
  In a statement, the UK government has said, "We are aware of a plane crash in Ahmedabad. The UK is working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support to those involved. British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000."  

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

