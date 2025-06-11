Tatkal tickets to be available only for Aadhaar-verified users from July 1

Booking a Tatkal ticket will now require Aadhaar authentication, as the Railway Ministry announced on Tuesday that only Aadhaar-verified users can book Tatkal tickets starting July 1, 2025, news agency PTI reported.

“With effect from 01-07-2025, tickets under Tatkal scheme can be booked through the website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)/ its app only by Aadhaar authenticated users,” the ministry said in a circular published on June 10.

Tatkal tickets, which are released just a day prior to a train’s departure to cater to urgent travel needs, are frequently snapped up within seconds—often by automated bots or booking agents.

According to ministry, the new rules have been made “to ensure that the benefits of the Tatkal Scheme are received by the common end users”. ALSO READ: Tatkal rush: 7 in 10 say tickets sell out in 1 min, 4 in 10 trust IRCTC The ministry said subsequently, Aadhaar-based OTP authentication shall also be made compulsory for Tatkal bookings from July 15, 2025, onwards. “Tatkal tickets shall be available for booking through computerized PRS (Passenger Reservation System) counters of Indian Railways/authorised agents only after authentication of a system-generated OTP, which shall be sent through the system on the mobile number furnished by the users at the time of booking. This shall also be implemented by 15/07/2025,” the circular further stated.