Tatkal tickets to be available only for Aadhaar-verified users from July 1

Booking a Tatkal ticket will now require Aadhaar authentication, as the Railway Ministry announced on Tuesday that only Aadhaar-verified users can book Tatkal tickets starting July 1, 2025, news agency PTI reported.
“With effect from 01-07-2025, tickets under Tatkal scheme can be booked through the website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)/ its app only by Aadhaar authenticated users,” the ministry said in a circular published on June 10.
Tatkal tickets, which are released just a day prior to a train’s departure to cater to urgent travel needs, are frequently snapped up within seconds—often by automated bots or booking agents.
According to ministry, the new rules have been made “to ensure that the benefits of the Tatkal Scheme are received by the common end users”.
The ministry said subsequently, Aadhaar-based OTP authentication shall also be made compulsory for Tatkal bookings from July 15, 2025, onwards.
“Tatkal tickets shall be available for booking through computerized PRS (Passenger Reservation System) counters of Indian Railways/authorised agents only after authentication of a system-generated OTP, which shall be sent through the system on the mobile number furnished by the users at the time of booking. This shall also be implemented by 15/07/2025,” the circular further stated.
According to the circular, authorised ticketing agents will no longer be allowed to book Tatkal tickets during the first half hour of the daily booking window.
For air-conditioned (AC) classes, agents will be barred from making bookings between 10 am and 10.30 am, while for non-AC classes, the restriction will apply from 11 am to 11.30 am. This move is intended to give individual users a fair chance at securing tickets during the high-demand opening period.
The ministry has directed the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) and IRCTC to update the booking systems accordingly and to inform all zonal railway divisions.
