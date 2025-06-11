Home / India News / Delhi won't face flood-like situation this year, says CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi won't face flood-like situation this year, says CM Rekha Gupta

Gupta made the announcement at a meeting regarding flood control measures held at the Delhi Secretariat

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
According to sources, Gupta directed that no waterlogging situation should arise this time. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 2:45 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday assured residents that the national capital will not experience a flood-like situation in 2025, stating that her government is fully prepared.

Gupta made the announcement at a meeting regarding flood control measures held at the Delhi Secretariat here.

"Delhi government is fully prepared. Two years ago, there were floods in Delhi. The gates of the barrage did not even open at that time. But I can assure you that flood situation will not arise this time. The government and all the departments are fully prepared," she told reporters after the meeting.

Attendees of the meeting included ministers Ashish Sood and Parvesh Verma, as well as BJP MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Bansuri Swaraj. Officials from various departments, including the Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Revenue, Irrigation, and Flood Control, also participated.

"We have carried out desilting work. Almost 20 lakh metric tonne silt has been extracted from the big drains," she added.

According to sources, Gupta directed that no waterlogging situation should arise this time.

Delhi faced one of its worst flood-like scenarios in 2023, with several areas submerged due to heavy rainfall, leading to the evacuation of over 25,000 residents.

Topics :Rekha GuptaDelhi governmentFloods

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

