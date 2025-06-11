Home / India News / Smart meters will be normal, consumers to pay bills every 3 months: WB govt

Smart meters will be normal, consumers to pay bills every 3 months: WB govt

West Bengal Power Minister Arup Biswas claimed that the decision to install the meters for domestic power consumers was a directive from the central government

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Arup Biswas
Biswas thanked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for suspending the programme after widespread public protests (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 2:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Days after halting the installation of prepaid smart meters in homes across the state, West Bengal Power Minister Arup Biswas on Wednesday said the gadgets already installed would be treated as normal ones, and consumers would have to pay their electricity bills every three months.

Biswas claimed that the decision to install the meters for domestic power consumers was a directive from the central government.

He thanked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for suspending the programme after widespread public protests.

"The installation of prepaid smart meters for domestic power consumers was forcefully imposed. I would like to thank the Chief Minister for halting the programme," he said.

"All the smart meters that have already been installed will now be treated as normal meters, and consumers will have to pay bills once every three months," he added.

On Monday, Banerjee halted the installation of the meters in homes after facing stiff resistance and mass protests in several districts over the past few days.

In an order, the state power department stated that the installation of prepaid smart meters would be suspended for the time being.

Protests were reported from districts such as Howrah, North 24 Parganas and Burdwan, where residents alleged that their bills doubled or tripled after smart meter installations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Demolition drive begins in Delhi's Bhoomiheen camp

Railways begin trial to confirm waitlisted tickets 24 hrs before departure

BCCI, RCB 'invited whole world': Karnataka govt to HC on Bengaluru stampede

'Daisy the cat drove everyone crazy': HC slams 'frivolous' kidnap case

Delhi Zoo partners with Vantara to strengthen animal care, staff training

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeWest Bengalbengalpower subsidy

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story