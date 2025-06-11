Smart meters will be normal, consumers to pay bills every 3 months: WB govt

Days after halting the installation of prepaid smart meters in homes across the state, West Bengal Power Minister Arup Biswas on Wednesday said the gadgets already installed would be treated as normal ones, and consumers would have to pay their electricity bills every three months.

Biswas claimed that the decision to install the meters for domestic power consumers was a directive from the central government.

He thanked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for suspending the programme after widespread public protests.

"The installation of prepaid smart meters for domestic power consumers was forcefully imposed. I would like to thank the Chief Minister for halting the programme," he said.