'Teachers' commitment, compassion noteworthy': PM Modi on Teachers' Day

"Wishing everyone, particularly all hardworking teachers, a very happy Teachers Day! The dedication of teachers to nurturing minds is the foundation of a stronger and brighter future," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"Their commitment and compassion are noteworthy. We also remember the life and thoughts of Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, a distinguished scholar and teacher, on his birth anniversary," he added.

Every year, Teachers' Day is celebrated on 5 September. It's a day dedicated to teachers and the role they play in shaping their students' lives.

The day commemorates the birth anniversary of scholar and Bharat Ratna recipient Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on this day in 1888. He was the first Vice President of independent India (1952-1962). He was also the second President of India from 1962 to 1967. On Thursday, PM Modi interacted with this year's National Awardee teachers at his residence, hailing their role in shaping the nation's future and urging them to instil the spirit of self-reliance among students. Highlighting the importance of reducing dependence on foreign goods, the Prime Minister said, "Sometimes we don't even know how foreign products have entered our house... Children should sit and make a list of all the foreign things they use in a day... You can motivate a whole new generation. We have the good fortune to complete the work that Mahatma Gandhi has left for us."

Congratulating the awardees, he noted that their recognition is the result of dedication and consistent effort. "Your selection for this award is, in a way, a testament to your hard work and your continuous dedication; only then does all this become possible. A teacher is not just for the present, but also shapes the future generations of the country; he polishes the future," Modi said. He further underlined the deep-rooted significance of India's guru-disciple tradition, equating teachers with national servants. "I understand that this too, in every way, is no less than anyone else's service to the nation in the category of national service. Our country has always been a devotee of the guru-disciple tradition. The guru is considered the guide of life."