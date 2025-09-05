Home / India News / Govt issues draft SOP for road accident victims with disabilities

Govt issues draft SOP for road accident victims with disabilities

The draft has been formulated in compliance with the Supreme Court's 2014 directive entrusting the government to frame SOPs for road safety and post-trauma care

Accident, road accident
For emergency response, the SOP prescribes training of police, paramedics, and good samaritans. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Centre has proposed draft guidelines mandating disability-friendly ambulances, priority evacuation of injured persons, trained first responders, accessible public transport, and comprehensive rehabilitation plans for victims of road accidents who sustain disabilities.

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), prepared by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), also integrates accident reporting databases with the Unique Disability ID (UDID) system to ensure real-time alerts and streamlined compensation claims. These draft guidelines for public consultation were issued last month.

The draft has been formulated in compliance with the Supreme Court's 2014 directive entrusting the government to frame SOPs for road safety and post-trauma care.

It lays down a framework for identification, immediate medical response, rehabilitation, and long-term social integration of persons with disabilities (PwDs) arising from road accidents.

According to the SOP, all new and retrofitted road and transport infrastructure must comply with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016, and related Indian Roads Congress (IRC) codes.

This includes tactile paving, ramps, accessible crossings, audible signals, low-floor buses and priority seating. States and Union Territories will be required to conduct regular accessibility audits.

The guidelines further call for "disability-inclusive zones" in areas with high PwD footfall such as hospitals, rehabilitation centres, and special schools, and mandate the adaptation of public transport and app-based cabs to meet accessibility standards.

For emergency response, the SOP prescribes training of police, paramedics, and good samaritans to identify signs of existing or acquired disabilities and handle victims with spinal or limb injuries using immobilisation techniques.

Ambulances will be required to have ramps and adjustable stretchers, while trauma centres will be linked to disability institutes like National Institutes (NIs) and Composite Regional Centres (CRCs) for specialised care.

The post-trauma care plan includes physiotherapy, occupational therapy, vocational training, and psychological counselling.

Victims will be provided with assistive devices such as prosthetics, wheelchairs, and hearing aids through the Assistance to Disabled Persons (ADIP) scheme and relevant state programmes.

On financial support, the draft directs District Road Safety Committees to coordinate with State Legal Services Authorities to secure compensation for accident victims under the Motor Vehicles Act. It also requires States to work with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to formulate insurance packages that cover rehabilitation and assistive technologies.

To prevent misuse, the SOP mandates verification of disability certificates against the UDID database before processing compensation claims. In suspicious cases, victims may be re-examined by empanelled hospitals.

The draft also calls for annual training of first responders and medical staff, integration of accident data across platforms like Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), and the appointment of PwD liaison officers in state transport departments to monitor accessibility initiatives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Odisha CM Majhi's flight diverted to Kolkata due to inclement weather

Andhra cabinet clears universal health policy offering cover up to ₹25 lakh

LIVE news: Trump says will impose tariffs on semiconductor imports 'very shortly'

Mithun Chakraborty files defamation case, TMC's Kunal Ghosh strikes back

Rahul writes to railway minister, seeks Rajdhani Express halt at Rae Bareli

Topics :road accidentroad accident victimsRoad AccidentsRoad safety

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story