Andhra cabinet clears universal health policy offering cover up to ₹25 lakh

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday approved a proposal to invite tende₹from insurance companies to extend universal health policy, which will offer healthcare services up to ₹25 lakh, said Information and Public Relations Minister K Parthasarathy.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat, he said over five crore people are expected to benefit from the universal policy.

"The cabinet has approved the proposal prepared to invite tende₹from insurance companies to extend universal health policy under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY - Dr NTR Vaidya Seva scheme in hybrid mode," said Parthasarathy.

As part of this initiative, the insurance company will extend ₹2.5 lakh healthcare services while those extending up to ₹25 lakh will be delivered by the Dr NTR Vaidya Seva Trust.

ALSO READ: GST exemption on life, health policies: Lock in lower term premiums now Parthasarathy said the universal health scheme will approve a patient's treatment within six hou₹of getting admitted in a hospital and all related transactions will be closed within 15 days. A control room will also be set up under the NTR Vaidya Seva Trust to monitor services and a patient can stay updated with all the details of his/her case through a QR code, he said. Parthasarathy said the cabinet approved the completion of 10 medical colleges, which were part of the 17 sanctioned during the previous YSRCP government by the Centre, with the goal to accept admissions from the academic year 2027- 28.

According to the minister, only seven out of the 17 colleges were constructed during the previous government, adding that the remaining 10 colleges will be constructed under two phases. Similarly, he said the cabinet approved the waiver of stamp duty for educational and healthcare institutions in Amaravati which were allotted land in the greenfield capital city. By this decision, the best educational and healthcare institutions can come to Amaravati to offer best services, he said. The cabinet approved the investment proposals of Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt Ltd and AS International Ltd, which will set up their industries in Chittoor district.