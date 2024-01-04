Home / India News / Tech issue hits services on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line, speeds restricted

Tech issue hits services on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line, speeds restricted

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) said in a post on X that services had been delayed on the Lok Kalyan Marg-Udyog Bhawan section of the Yellow Line

The official said the necessary repair of the track circuit will be "undertaken during night hours after the closing of revenue services" to avoid inconvenience to the public during the daytime
Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 7:40 PM IST
Services on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line are being regulated due to a signalling issue on a section of the corridor, officials said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) said in a post on X that services had been delayed on the Lok Kalyan Marg-Udyog Bhawan section of the Yellow Line.

The Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi and Millennium City Centre Gurugram in Haryana.

Services on the Yellow Line are "regulated today owing to a track circuit drop (signalling) issue between Lok Kalyan Marg and Udyog Bhawan stations", a senior official said.

"Due to this issue, trains are running at restricted speeds in this small section, resulting in the bunching of trains. Normal train services are available on the rest of the sections of the Yellow Line," he said.

The official said the necessary repair of the track circuit will be "undertaken during night hours after the closing of revenue services" to avoid inconvenience to the public during the daytime.

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

