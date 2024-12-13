Swarna Andhra-2047: CM unveils vision for 'wealthy, healthy, happy' state

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday unveiled the "Swarna Andhra-2047" vision document, aimed at achieving a 'wealthy, healthy and happy' Andhra Pradesh.

The chief minister announced it during a public meeting at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here, which encompasses 10 principles (padi sutralu) and one vision to accomplish a golden future for the southern state.

Zero poverty, employment, skilling and human resources development, water security, farmer-agri tech and best global logistics were some of the 10 principles.

Others include cost optimisation of energy and fuel, product perfection, swachh (clean) Andhra and incorporating deep tech in all walks of life.

During the recent second district collectors conference at the Secretariat in Amaravati, Naidu stressed that the TDP-led NDA government's governance will be based on the Swarna Andhra-2047 vision at state, district, mandal and panchayat levels.

Naidu introduced the SwarnaAndhra@2047 vision document during the Assembly session in November to achieve its objectives in the next 23 years.

He noted that 2047 is a significant milestone as it will mark the centenary of Indian independence from colonial rule, and everyone will need to proudly say what we have achieved in 100 years.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Viksit (developed) Bharat 2047 and we are launching SwarnaAndhra@2047'. It (state) should be a wealthy, healthy and a happy Andhra. It should have these three elements," said Naidu, addressing the House back then.

According to the CM, the vision document was drafted following widespread consultations and grassroots-level engagement such as conducting workshops at mandal and municipality level and covering over 111.8 mn households, among others.

"By 2047, Andhra Pradesh envisions a state of happy, thriving, and responsible Telugus, fostering a progressive and inclusive community, a valley of innovation, a knowledge hub for global speed of doing business," Naidu had said, reading the vision statement.

Other goals of the vision include top per capita income for the state in the country with family as a unit and raising global thinkers.

Likewise, incorporating deep-tech in all walks of life and making the southern state a global hub for skills, among others.

Naidu had asserted that an irreversible foundation was being laid with this vision document, irrespective of who comes to power in the state in the future.

"If we can correctly lay the foundation for this, then it (the state) will irreversibly go ahead," he had said, noting that he was laying a foundation whose progression cannot be reversed.

Further, he called upon MLAs to carry out a similar exercise at their constituency level, and prepare constituency-specific vision documents.

Back in September, Naidu solicited suggestions from the people of the state to catapult it into Swarna Andhra Pradesh (golden state) with a GSDP of $2.4 trillion by 2047.

The chief minister had called for suggestions for the future vision of the southern state for achieving a per capita income of over $43,000 by 2047.

"Our target is to lead India with a GSDP of $2.4 trillion and a per capita income of over $43,000 by 2047. As we embark on this journey towards SwarnaAndhrapradesh @ 2047, we're inviting suggestions from our fellow citizens on shaping a brighter AP (Andhra Pradesh)," Naidu said earlier in a post on 'X'.