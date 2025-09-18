Technical snag disrupts Kolkata Metro Green Line services for 30 minutes

Truncated services were run on the Howrah Maidan-Salt Lake Sector V corridor of Metro Railway Kolkata for half an hour on Thursday during peak office hours due to a technical snag, an official said.

Services along the entire stretch resumed from 11 am after the technical problem was fixed by engineers, the Metro Railway spokesperson said.

"Due to a technical problem, trains were run between Howrah Maidan-Esplanade and Sealdah-Salt Lake Sector V from 10:30 am to 11 am. After the glitches were rectified, the services resumed along the entire 16.6 km stretch, called the Green Line," he said.

This is the second consecutive day that truncated services were run on the Green Line due to a technical glitch, less than a month after the full stretch was made operational.