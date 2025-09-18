Home / India News / Ban loudspeakers across all religious sites, says ex-SC judge citing health

Ban loudspeakers across all religious sites, says ex-SC judge citing health

Ex-Supreme Court judge Rohinton Nariman has called for a nationwide ban on loudspeakers and temple bells, saying noise curbs across all religions are needed to protect public health

Loudspeaker ban
Ban Loudspeakers Across All Religions Since It Affects Public Health: Justice Rohinton Nariman | Photo: Pexels
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 12:14 PM IST
Former Supreme Court judge Justice Rohinton Nariman has called for an immediate nationwide ban on loudspeakers and bell ringing at religious sites, arguing they cause noise pollution and harm public health, Bar and Bench reported on Thursday.
 
Speaking at the KM Bashir Memorial Lecture earlier this month, he said the curbs must apply equally across all faiths.
 
“Either a person is screaming into a microphone from a mosque or another is banging temple bells. All this must stop because this creates noise pollution… Every State should at the earliest ban loudspeakers and bell ringing which disturbs people’s sleep,” Nariman said. 
He noted that Article 25 guarantees freedom of conscience but is subject to limits, including public order, morality and health.
“Health squarely justifies restrictions on noise pollution from religious practices,” he said. He added, “Every time you see the national flag, never forget that fraternity is the first thing that stares you in the face. The chakra tells you how to achieve it—by serving dharma, by respecting other faiths.”
 

Loudspeaker crackdown across states

The former SC judge’s remarks come as strict enforcement of noise pollution is being taken up across states.
 
In July, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Assembly that 3,300 loudspeakers had been removed from religious places, including 1,608 just in Mumbai. He said the drive was carried out peacefully and warned that local police would be held responsible if loudspeakers were reinstalled without approval. Flying squads will monitor compliance under each police commissioner, Fadnavis said.
 
Earlier in April, the Delhi Police issued a standing order making written permission mandatory for using loudspeakers or public address systems. The directive bars their use at night except in closed venues such as auditoriums and community halls. Violations can result in fines of up to ₹10,000 for improper use of loudspeakers, along with the confiscation of the equipment. Higher fines have also been prescribed for noisy generators and construction machinery.
 

‘Constitutional values endure’

Justice Nariman concluded his lecture with a reminder that values of fraternity and secularism must endure.
“Governments may come, governments may go. Constitutional values endure. The stake is nothing less than the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of this great country,” he said. 
 

Topics :religious freedomSupreme Courtnoise pollutionBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

