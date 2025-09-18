Ban loudspeakers across all religious sites, says ex-SC judge citing health

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Rohinton Nariman has called for an immediate nationwide ban on loudspeakers and bell ringing at religious sites, arguing they cause noise pollution and harm public health, Bar and Bench reported on Thursday.

Speaking at the KM Bashir Memorial Lecture earlier this month, he said the curbs must apply equally across all faiths.

“Either a person is screaming into a microphone from a mosque or another is banging temple bells. All this must stop because this creates noise pollution… Every State should at the earliest ban loudspeakers and bell ringing which disturbs people’s sleep,” Nariman said.

He noted that Article 25 guarantees freedom of conscience but is subject to limits, including public order, morality and health. “Health squarely justifies restrictions on noise pollution from religious practices,” he said. He added, “Every time you see the national flag, never forget that fraternity is the first thing that stares you in the face. The chakra tells you how to achieve it—by serving dharma, by respecting other faiths.” Loudspeaker crackdown across states The former SC judge’s remarks come as strict enforcement of noise pollution is being taken up across states. In July, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Assembly that 3,300 loudspeakers had been removed from religious places, including 1,608 just in Mumbai. He said the drive was carried out peacefully and warned that local police would be held responsible if loudspeakers were reinstalled without approval. Flying squads will monitor compliance under each police commissioner, Fadnavis said.