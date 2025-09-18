Maharashtra doctors strike against govt nod for homeopaths' registration

Doctors across Maharashtra went on a 24-hour strike on Thursday to protest the government's decision to allow the registration of homeopathic doctors, who have completed a certificate course in modern pharmacology, in the state medical council.

Nearly 1.8 lakh allopathic doctors across the state, including in private hospitals, were participating in the strike, Indian Medical Association (IMA) Maharashtra president Dr Santosh Kadam claimed.

However, all emergency and critical services were continuing.

The doctors' body has claimed the decision (registration of certified homeopaths) poses a serious threat to the safety of patients and quality of healthcare services.

Earlier this year, the state government directed the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) to register homoeopaths who had completed the one-year Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP), to allow them to prescribe allopathic medicines to patients in select cases.