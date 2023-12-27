Karnataka announces mandatory 7-day isolation for Covid-19 patients

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced on Tuesday that those testing positive for Covid-19 in the state will have to undergo home quarantine for a week.

Following a meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee, he stated that 36 people have tested positive for the JN.1 variant of Covid-19 in the state. Currently, there are 436 active Covid-19 cases, with those who tested positive placed under home isolation, closely monitored by health officials.

"Whoever gets Covid-19 has to stay at home for a week. So, we have ordered that [any organisation] government or private should provide leave to a person if they are found to be having Covid-19 and unable to reach the office because of the same," he said.

Despite the overall increase in Covid-19 cases, Rao said that only seven deaths occurred in the state due to infection. Among those, three were confirmed cases of the JN.1 variant.

The minister added that out of 60 samples sent for genome sequencing, 34 were identified as the JN.1 variant, along with another variant, JN.1.1. The health minister reassured the public, stating that while the variant is new, there is no need for panic.





ALSO READ: Covid-19 back this winter but vaccine makers have limited stockpiles "The World Health Organization [WHO] has classified it as a variant of interest, but there are no advisories suggesting it is dangerous," he said.

Currently, out of the 436 positive cases, approximately 400 individuals are in home isolation, and seven are in ICUs. "We keep track of these 400-odd patients who are in home isolation. Similarly, for those who are hospitalised, we will check on them. The data will be used for further precautionary measures," he added.

Minister Rao said that the state government is securing additional resources. "Four oxygen containers will be procured to support both hospital and home settings. Those eligible have received both doses of the vaccine, and 30,000 additional precautionary vaccines have been requested from the central government," Rao said.

"The precautionary vaccines are Corbett vaccines, the others, Covaxin and Covishield are currently unavailable. We have asked the central government for the stock of these vaccines," he added.

Karnataka Covid update

According to the latest health bulletin released by the state government on Tuesday, 74 new Covid-19 cases were reported, accompanied by two deaths with comorbidities. Both deceased individuals hailed from Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada districts.

Karnataka detected 34 cases of the JN.1 variant, with Bengaluru city reporting 20 cases, Mysuru four, Mandya three, and one each from Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Kodagu, and Chamarajanagar.

No restrictions for New Year celebration in Karnataka

Despite the rise in Covid cases, Minister Rao assured that there will be no restrictions on New Year celebrations in Bengaluru and other parts of the state. However, he advised the public to exercise necessary precautions in crowded places.

In a circular issued on Monday, the state health department said, "It is pertinent to note that, currently WHO and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt of India have classified JN.1 as variant of interest and not variant of concern. Hence, imposing restrictions and creating unnecessary panic amongst the public are not advised."

For new year celebrations, the department said Covid appropriate behaviour of social distancing, face masking, hand-sanitisation and respiratory hygiene/cough etiquette should be adhered to.