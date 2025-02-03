Backward classes form majority of Telangana's population: Caste survey

Backward Classes constitute 56.33 per cent of Telangana’s population, according to data released on Sunday from the state’s ‘Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste Survey’ report, which has been submitted to a Cabinet sub-committee.

The survey reveals that Scheduled Castes (SC) make up 17.43 per cent of the population, while Scheduled Tribes (ST) account for 10.45 per cent. Other Castes (OC) represent 15.79 per cent of the total population.

In absolute terms, the Backward Classes (BC) population in Telangana stands at approximately 19.99 million, including 3.58 million BC Muslims. The SC population is around 6.18 million, while the ST population is 3.71 million. The OC population is estimated at 4.42 million.

According to the survey, the state’s Muslim population is 4.46 million, accounting for 12.56 per cent of the total. Of this, BC Muslims comprise 10.08 per cent, and OC Muslims account for 2.48 per cent.

‘Caste survey covered 35.48 mn people’

The survey covered 35.48 million people and 96.9 per cent of households in Telangana over 50 days, state minister Uttam Kumar Reddy announced at a press conference in Hyderabad on Sunday (February 2). The findings were disclosed after a meeting attended by ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, D Seethakka, Ponnam Prabhakar, and Damodar Raja Narasimha.

The data collection process involved 94,863 enumerators and 9,628 supervisors, covering 94,261 enumeration blocks. A team of 76,000 data entry operators digitised the information within 36 days.

Conducted by the state’s planning department, the survey was initiated following a resolution passed in the Assembly on February 4, 2024. The government stated that the findings would help improve welfare schemes, enhance job opportunities, and support weaker sections of society.

The caste survey was a key electoral promise of the Congress party in Telangana’s 2023 elections. The party secured victory that year, defeating the regional Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the Assembly elections.

During the press conference, Uttam Kumar Reddy compared Telangana’s survey process to Bihar’s, stating that it was conducted smoothly and efficiently. “This is a historic day for social justice in Telangana. The completed report marks a milestone that will shape governance and policy-making in the state,” he said.

Telangana moves toward data-driven welfare

The report is set to be presented before the Cabinet tomorrow (February 4), followed by a short discussion in the Assembly.

“This is a crucial step towards data-driven governance, fulfilling a key commitment made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections. The Congress government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, has now established a foundation for welfare policies based on real-time socio-economic data,” Reddy added.

However, the survey encountered some challenges. “Around 103,000 houses were locked during enumeration, 168,000 families were initially hesitant to participate, and 84,137 houses were misclassified due to non-residential use or because the occupants were not Telangana residents,” Reddy added.

BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar described the survey as a “golden chapter in Telangana’s history,” highlighting the widespread public participation and trust in the Congress government.

Political row over caste survey

The demand for a caste census has been a major issue championed by parties in the INDIA bloc. In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the Opposition of promoting caste-based politics and causing societal divisions.

In 2023, Bihar’s government presented its caste-based survey report, a 216-page document revealing poverty levels among various caste groups. According to the report, 33.16 per cent of families in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category were classified as poor, compared to 25.09 per cent in the General Category, 33.58 per cent in the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), 42.93 per cent among SCs, and 42.7 per cent among STs.

Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised Bihar’s caste survey, calling it ‘fake’. As Bihar prepares for its Assembly elections later this year, Gandhi said, “We won’t conduct the caste census the way it was done in Bihar, which was designed to mislead people. We will conduct it properly to determine the exact representation of caste groups in every sector.”