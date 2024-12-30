Telangana CM Reddy meets Satya Nadella, seeks support for IT ecosystem

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday called on Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at his residence here and sought the IT major's support to develop a strong ecosystem so that Hyderabad is recognised as a leading city in the world in the technology domain.

The CM thanked Nadella for Microsoft's regular investments and growth in the city and state, an official release said.

Reddy and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu discussed various technology imperatives that Telangana is focusing on, including AI, Gen AI, and cloud, and sought Microsoft's support, it said.

The CM also explained his plans for infrastructure development in the state, including the Regional Ring Road, radial roads, Future City, the development of new manufacturing clusters, and how the government is proposing to create a vast pool of industry-ready talent through institutions like the Young India Skills University.

The Microsoft CEO reiterated the tech giant's commitment to partnering with the state government on all its initiatives. He appreciated the chief minister's vision of enhancing skills and improving infrastructure to the next level and opined that only these two factors can position Hyderabad among the top 50 cities in the world for creating economic growth.

Microsoft is one of the earliest technology companies in Hyderabad and has grown to a workforce of 10,000 over the years. It has also invested in a 600 MW data centre capacity in the state.

The CM was accompanied by Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Special Chief Secretary for IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan, and Special Secretary to the CM Ajith Reddy, the release added.