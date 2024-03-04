Telangana CM seeks help from 'big brother' PM Modi for state's development

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'big brother' (bade bhai), whose support is needed for the development of the southern state.

Speaking at the event, the chief minister stated that Prime Minister Modi was like 'bade bhai' to him and that with his assistance, any chief minister could achieve development. "PM, for us, means 'big brother'. With the support of big brother, every chief minister can do development in their respective states," he said.

"This is why my appeal is that if we want to do development and progress like Gujarat, your support is needed here," Reddy added.

Reddy also touched upon PM Modi's ambitious plan of making India a five trillion-dollar economy. "Your thinking is to make a five trillion-dollar economy. To reach there, there are five metropolitan cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Hyderabad is one of the metropolitan cities. We want to contribute to your Rs 5 trillion economy system. Please support us in metro rail and in Musi River development," he said.

"You have developed the Sabarmati River. We wanted to develop our Musi River all along Hyderabad, which is 55 km long. We want to rejuvenate the Musi River; all we need is your support," said the chief minister, who assumed power in December last year.

"Moreover, we want to establish a semiconductor industry. Hyderabad is a place for semiconductor units. Please support us; we are here to contribute to the five trillion-dollar economy," he added.

Reddy's comments come at a time when Congress has sharpened its attack on PM Modi and accused the Centre of discriminating against the southern states while releasing funds.

Earlier today, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for over 30 development projects worth more than Rs 56,000 crore in Telangana's Adilabad. Addressing a gathering in Adilabad after inaugurating development projects, PM Modi said, "The country's 140 crore population is my family. The BJP is committed to the development of the nation. That is why even the people of Telangana are saying, "Abki baar, 400 paar."