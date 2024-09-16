Telangana CM sets target of winning 15 out of 17 seats for next LS polls

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stated on Sunday that winning 15 seats in the next Lok Sabha election would be the true victory for the Congress party in the state. He referred to the party's victory in the 2023 Assembly elections as the semifinals. "The Congress victory in the 2023 Assembly elections was the semifinals, and the finals are scheduled for 2029. The final victory will be when Rahul Gandhi, as India's Prime Minister, hoists the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Winning 15 seats in the next Lok Sabha elections will mark the real victory for Congress in Telangana. Everyone must work hard, and only tireless efforts will yield the desired results," Revanth Reddy said while addressing a gathering at the oath-taking ceremony of the new TPCC President, Mahesh Kumar Goud, at Gandhi Bhavan.

Telangana has 17 Lok Sabha seats. In the 2024 general election, the BJP and Congress won eight seats each, with AIMIM securing the remaining one.

The Chief Minister highlighted that his government fulfilled Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's election promise of waiving farm loans up to Rs2 lakhs.

"We deposited Rs18,000 crore in the bank accounts of 23 lakh farmers, bringing cheer to their lives. The government is also implementing the six guarantees announced by Sonia Gandhi in a phased manner. The Congress party came to power in Telangana with the blessings of the people. My government implemented the first two guarantees within 48 hours of taking office," he said.

He added that, so far, 85 crore women have used the free TGSRTC bus travel facility. The Rajiv Arogyasri health scheme limit has been raised to Rs10 lakh, aiming to extend medical care to the poorer sections. The government is also providing free electricity up to 200 units, bringing light to the homes of the poor. Domestic cooking gas cylinders are being supplied at Rs500 to poor women, he said.

"As promised, the government waived off farm loans up to Rs2 lakhs by August 15 to bring happiness to farmers. BRS leader Harish Rao had challenged that he would resign from his MLA post if the government waived farm loans by August 15. Why are the BRS leaders hiding and not resigning?" the Chief Minister asked.

He announced that his government would provide a Rs500 bonus per quintal for fine-quality paddy from the next farming season.

"During our Padayatra, we promised that jobs would only come when KCR and KTR were removed from power. Already, 30,000 jobs have been provided within three months of coming to power, and recruitment is ongoing," he added.

The Chief Minister also noted that the Telangana government is credited with establishing the Young India Skill University for the development of unemployed youth.

"Efforts are being made to promote Hyderabad as a cosmopolitan city. A fourth city will be developed at Mucherla. The government and the party must advance welfare programmes in a coordinated manner. I have requested the party high command to appoint a full-time TPCC president to make Telangana a role model for the country," he said.