Telangana CM unveils 125 ft-tall Ambedkar statue unveiled in Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao unveiled the 125-ft tall statue of B R Ambedkar here on Friday, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution, on a grand scale.

Flower petals were showered on the statute from a helicopter, paying rich tributes to Ambedkar.

The statue was built using 360 tonnes of stainless steel and 114 tonnes of bronze, at a cost of Rs 146.50 crore.

Rao had earlier said the India's tallest statue of Ambedkar, which is next to the State Secretariat, and located beside the Telangana Martyrs memorial, will inspire people every day and motivate the entire State administration.