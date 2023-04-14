BR Ambedkar gave voice to deprived sections of society: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar was a luminary who gave voice to the deprived sections of the society.

He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for realising Babasaheb's dream and vision while others only did politics in his name.

Paying tributes to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, Adityanath said, "Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar is the voice of the oppressed, exploited and deprived (sections of the society) not only in India, but also in the world. He ushered in a new era by framing the world's largest Constitution for the world's largest democracy.

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar is always an example in the form of a 'prakash-punj' (luminary) to give voice to the affected people anywhere in the world. The upliftment of the underprivileged is no longer just a slogan today, but Babasaheb's dream seems to be coming true on the ground, he said,



He further said the prime minister developed places associated with Babasaheb as pilgrimage sites.

The chief minister said Babasaheb's photographs installed in every government office today makes us realise our constitutional duties.