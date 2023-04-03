Home / India News / Telangana Cong to launch postcard campaign over Rahul's disqualification

Telangana Cong to launch postcard campaign over Rahul's disqualification

"We are also staging a satyagraha on April 8 in Mancherial, under the leadership of CLP leader Batti Vikramarka," TPCC chief said

Politics
Telangana Cong to launch postcard campaign over Rahul's disqualification

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 7:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that the party is set to launch a postcard movement over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP.

"As per the instructions of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress party is set to launch a postcard movement over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP," the TPCC chief told ANI.

The TPCC chief briefed about the various programs planned by the Telangana Congress over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi and the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak issue.

"All the wings of the party including NSUI, Youth Congress, Mahila Congress, ST Morcha, SC Morcha and others will participate in this. We will take on this movement against the rule of PM Modi," he said.

"We are also staging a satyagraha on April 8 in Mancherial, under the leadership of CLP leader Batti Vikramarka. From April 10 to April 25, along with the 'Haath se Haath Jodo Yatra', we will also stage a movement over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi," he further stated.

Earlier on March 23, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha after a Surat court sentenced him to two-year imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark.

TPCC chief Reddy further slammed CM KCR over the TSPSC paper leak issue and stated, "On April 25, we are planning a big protest meeting in Gadwal against CM KCR along with around 1 lakh unemployed youth. The TSPSC paper leak issue is a big scam. The future of 30 lakh unemployed youths is at stake here. Many BRS leaders are involved in this."

"CM KCR's son KTR should be removed from the minister's post. The TSPSC chairman and board members should also be removed, a new committee should be formed and the TSPSC should work on conducting the exams," he said.

TSPSC on March 15 had cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations of the question paper leak.

On March 13, police arrested nine people, including two employees of the TSPSC. Following the arrest of the accused, the Commission cancelled the exam and also postponed other exams scheduled to be held later this month.

Topics :Rahul GandhiCongressTelanganaPolitics

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 6:50 AM IST

Also Read

Telangana polls are a do-or-die battle for a demoralised, divided Congress

Congress office set afire in election bound Munugode in Telangana

After 3-day break, Bharat Jodo Yatra set to resume in Telangana on Thursday

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Telangana MLA poaching case: Court refuses judicial remand of 3 accused

Internet services suspended in Hooghly post clashes in BJP Shobha yatra

Top Headlines: MPC may bring 25 bps hike, vaccination rush amid Covid scare

FinMin, RBI to depose on impact of global crisis on startup ecosystem

Kejriwal a coward, his heroism confined within assembly, says Himanta

Assam to form commission to improve delivery of public services: CM Sarma

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story