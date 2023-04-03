Top Headlines: MPC may bring 25 bps hike, vaccination rush amid Covid scare

MPC may raise rate by another 25 bps as inflation woes persist: BS Poll

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to increase repo rate for a seventh straight policy review as headline inflation continues to remain above the mandate, a majority of the respondents of a Business Standard Poll said. Read more...

Consensus on 99% issues, readying first draft by July: G20 Sherpa Kant

India is looking to pass on its successes in digital public infrastructure through its G20 Presidency to all 133 nations who do not yet have fast digital payments, G20 Sherpa AMITABH KANT tells Arup Roychoudhury in an interview. Read more...

People rush back to vaccination centres as Covid-19 scare resurfaces

The spike in fresh Covid-19 cases in the wake of a new Omicron sub-variant, XBB.1.16, has pushed people to vaccination centres again, to get that booster shot that many of them had skipped. Read more...

Nearly 80% of new wheat arrivals in mandis so far of inferior quality

Nearly 80 per cent of the new crop that has arrived at the mandis in North and Central India so far in the last few weeks is low-grade, fetching Rs 1,900-2,050 per quintal — lower than the 2023-24 minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,125 per quintal, trade and market sources said.

With the weather likely to improve in the days to come, the moisture content in wheat is expected to go down, helping the crop fetch a better price. Read more...

140 million tune in to watch Day 1 of IPL on TV, up 47%: Disney Star

Disney Star, the official television broadcaster of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), clocked a total of 8.7 billion minutes of consumption on TV for the opening match, up over 47 per cent in comparison to last year.