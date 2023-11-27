Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / Telangana has decided to vote out corruption, dynastic politics: JP Nadda

Telangana has decided to vote out corruption, dynastic politics: JP Nadda

The energetic atmosphere in Kukatpally says that Telangana has decided to vote out corruption and dynastic politics," he said

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 7:15 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

BJP National President J P Nadda on Sunday said the people of Telangana have firm belief in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that they will vote out the "corrupt" BRS government.

Nadda participated in a campaign in Hyderabad for the November 30 Telangana legislative assembly polls.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The energetic atmosphere in Kukatpally says that Telangana has decided to vote out corruption and dynastic politics," he said on social media platform X.

"The people of Telangana have a firm belief that it is only under the leadership of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji that their welfare, especially that of women, youth, and farmers, is possible," he said.

BJP and its NDA ally Jana Sena Party are steadfast in their resolve to give Telangana a better future, he said.

Jana Sena founder and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan also attended an election meeting with Nadda.

Also Read

Telangana Assembly elections: 1000 BRS leaders join hands with Congress

State Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Rajnath Singh slams BRS govt at rally

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Telangana: BRS manifesto promises free insurance, subsidised cylinders

BRS govt failed to provide even basic infrastructure to Telangana: BJP

Telangana polls: AIMIM 'fevicol' between Congress and BRS, says UP CM Yogi

Assembly polls: Siddaramaiah hits back at T'gana CM over poll guarantees

Congress will provide work to unemployed in Telangana: Digvijaya Singh

Deal between Cong and BRS to make KCR as CM, Rahul as PM, alleges Amit Shah

India sees itself as 'vishwamitr,' world calls it a friend, says PM Modi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jagat Prakash NaddaTelangana AssemblyAssembly electionsTelanganaTRSBJP

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 6:44 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story