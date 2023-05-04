Home / India News / Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao to attend WEF meet in China

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 4:40 PM IST
Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao has received an invite to attend the World Economic Forum's 14th 'Annual Meeting of the New Champions' which will be held in China in June.

The meeting would be held from June 27 to 29, 2023 in Tianjin, China, a release from Rama Rao's office said on Thursday. In the invitation, WEF President Borge Brende said driven by the Rao's vision, Telangana has become a beacon of innovation and a pioneer in embracing emerging technologies. "Telangana is leading India's start-up and innovation system through future-oriented policies and enablers such as the T-Hub. Participants will be keen to hear your insights on promoting growth in Telangana led by entrepreneurship, innovation and digital transformation," the invitation said.

The meeting will see the participation of over 1,500 global leaders from business, government, civil society, international organizations and academia at a pivotal time for the global economic recovery.

It will focus on "key transformations such as accelerating the energy transition, making progress on climate and sustainability, deploying innovation across economies and industries, and post-pandemic consumer behaviour", the release said.

First Published: May 04 2023 | 5:37 PM IST

Next Story