Two journalists arrested in Telangana for insulting CM, Opposition slams

Two journalists from Telangana, Pogadadanda Revathi, the managing director of Pulse News, and Thanvi Yadav, a journalist from the same channel, were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sharing and promoting abusive content against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, police officials said.

A third person, who runs an X (formerly Twitter) account named ‘NippuKodi’, was also detained for sharing the video.

The arrests were made following a complaint by the Congress’ state social media chief, who accused them of spreading obscene material, criminal conspiracy, and inciting hatred. Police claimed the video was shot at Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) headquarters and was intended to insult and defame the chief minister.

Opposition and public reactions

The arrests have sparked criticism, with former Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal questioning the decision. “Arrest is not the solution. It is the result of a contagious disease called: Intolerance!” Sibal wrote on X.

BRS leader KT Rama Rao condemned the move, accusing the Congress party of silencing journalists. Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, he wrote on X, “Kya Yahi Hain Aap Ki ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ @RahulGandhi Ji? Arresting two women journalists in the wee hours of the morning!! What is their crime? Giving voice to public opinion on incompetent & corrupt Congress Govt. Last I checked, the Constitution of India… upholds Freedom of Speech.” He further said, “It feels like a state of Emergency has returned in Telangana.”

Police statement on the case

P Viswaprasad, additional commissioner of police (Crimes and SIT), said the video contained “vulgar, derogatory, insulting, and abusive content” against the Chief Minister. He alleged that the journalists were provoking people to abuse the chief minister and that they had received money from the BRS for their activities.

“The accused have been doing this repeatedly and posting on social media for fame and views. We will investigate every aspect,” he said.

The journalists have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, and police said they also have two previous cases registered against them.

Meanwhile, the Congress government has defended the arrests, saying misuse of social media to spread hate and incite violence will not be tolerated.

[With inputs from agencies]