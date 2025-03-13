All 17 municipal corporations to become solar cities: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the National Conference on the National Clean Air Program (NCAP), which was organized by the Municipal Corporation in Gorakhpur on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi highlighted the state government's efforts toward environmental conservation and sustainable urban development.

"In the year 2017, we removed 16 lakh halogen lights from across the state and replaced them with LED street lights. You will be surprised that we did not spend a single penny," he said.

Emphasizing the ban on plastic, he stated, "We also banned Single-use plastic."

CM Yogi further highlighted the state's afforestation drive, saying, "We have successfully implemented the program of planting 210 crore trees in the state in the last 8 years."

Speaking about the significance of river conservation, he remarked, "If the rivers dry up, the lifeline will also dry up. Therefore, no one should be allowed to play with the rivers, nor should they be allowed to get polluted. We have to make efforts to save the rivers."

Outlining the vision for sustainable urban growth, the Chief Minister said, "We have made a policy for all the 17 municipal corporations of Uttar Pradesh to develop as 'Solar Cities. '"

Uttar Pradesh's CM emphasised raising public awareness and involvement for better outcomes. He congratulated the organizations and experts involved and offered Holi greetings.

In his X post, he said, "Participated in the National Conference on National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) organised in Gorakhpur district today. There was a detailed discussion on the roadmap to make Gorakhpur a city free from burning garbage by the year 2027. We have to make the common people aware by connecting them with this campaign, this will give us better results. Hearty congratulations to the organizations and experts associated with this program and best wishes for Holi!"

The conference witnessed the participation of officials, environmental experts, and municipal representatives, discussing key strategies under the NCAP framework.