Telangana Minister KTR seeks UN intervention in Israel-Palestine crisis

Describing the loss of lives in Gaza in war-torn Palestine, Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao has urged the United Nations to intervene immediately and work towards an amicable resolution

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
KTR (Photo: Wikipedia)

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 10:08 AM IST
Describing the loss of lives in Gaza in war-torn Palestine, Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao has urged the United Nations to intervene immediately and work towards an amicable resolution.

In a message posted on 'X' on Thursday, Rama Rao said the actions of both Palestine and Israel are difficult to justify and are creating a severe humanitarian crisis.

"It is crucial for all parties involved to distance themselves from indiscriminate violence. Instead, the focus should be on prioritising dialogue and diplomacy as the means to fulfill the aspirations of the Palestinian people while also addressing Israel's security concerns.

"I urge the United Nations to intervene immediately and work towards an amicable resolution," he said in the message.

He further said he stands in support of the call for an immediate ceasefire and the provision of essential humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas carried out a barrage of air strikes in Southern Israel on October 7. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in response, launched multiple attacks targeting Hamas' key infrastructure. So far, thousands of people have been killed in Israel and the Gaza Strip in the biggest escalation in decades between the two sides.

Topics :K T Rama RaoKCRTelangana govtIsrael-PalestineHamas

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 10:08 AM IST

