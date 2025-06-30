Pashamylaram reactor blast: 10 dead, several injured in Telangana fire

Following the blast, 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and are currently engaged in firefighting operations, officials said.

At least ten people died and 14 others sustained injuries after a reactor explosion triggered a fire at the Sigachi Chemical Industry unit in Telangana's Pashamylaram area on Monday, according to a report by news agency PTI.The incident occurred at a chemical manufacturing unit located in Sangareddy district. "The incident took place at Sigachi Pharma Company, Pasamailaram Phase 1. Eleven fire tenders have reached the site. Nearly 15–20 people have been injured. Further details are awaited," Telangana fire officials told news agency ANI.