Pashamylaram reactor blast: 10 dead, several injured in Telangana fire

At least 10 dead, several feared trapped after reactor blast sparks massive fire at Sigachi Chemical unit in Telangana's Pashamylaram; rescue ops underway

A fire broke out following a reactor explosion at Sigachi Chemical Industry in Pashamylaram. (Photo/PTI screengrab)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 11:41 AM IST
At least ten people died and 14 others sustained injuries after a reactor explosion triggered a fire at the Sigachi Chemical Industry unit in Telangana's Pashamylaram area on Monday, according to a report by news agency PTI.   The incident occurred at a chemical manufacturing unit located in Sangareddy district. "The incident took place at Sigachi Pharma Company, Pasamailaram Phase 1. Eleven fire tenders have reached the site. Nearly 15–20 people have been injured. Further details are awaited," Telangana fire officials told news agency ANI.   
Following the blast, 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and are currently engaged in firefighting operations, officials said. 
 
Superintendent of Police, Sangareddy, Paritosh Pankaj told ANI that no bodies had been recovered so far. "Till now we haven't recovered any bodies, rescue operation is going on. We will update in some time," he said. 
 

Topics :TelanganafireBS Web Reportsrescue

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

