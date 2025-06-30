The Amarnath Yatra is set to commence on July 3, and the registration is underway for devotees who have not yet registered for the Yatra through online mode. A large number of devotees have visited the special centre as registration begins today at the centres set up by the administration.

The Yatra will begin on July 3 through the Baltal and Pahalgam routes.

A devotee who came to the centre for registration said, "The people are enthusiastic this time. There is no fear (due to the Pahalgam attack). Arrangements are good. The administration is with us."

Another devotee added, "You can see the enthusiasm in the people. I have faith in Amarnath. They (terrorists) can do whatever they want; we will not be affected. I want to request all the people to visit J & K so that our army and government can say that we are not affected by their (terrorists) actions."

Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) has rolled out a robust multi-layered security plan along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) to ensure the safety and security of the pilgrims. Jammu-Srinagar Highway is one of the vital routes for thousands of pilgrims. The CRPF has intensified surveillance, deployed K-9 (dog) squads alongside its personnel along the vital Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, a key route used by thousands of pilgrims, and strengthened highway patrols, with a special focus on sensitive stretches, such as the Udhampur sector. The first batch of pilgrims will be flagged off from the Jammu base camp on July 2, 2025, while the Yatra will officially begin on July 3, 2025, via both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes.