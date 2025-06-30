Home / India News / Murmu arrives in UP's Bareilly, to address IVRI's convocation ceremony

Murmu arrives in UP's Bareilly, to address IVRI's convocation ceremony

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel welcomed President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival

Droupadi Murmu
Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest at the ceremony to be held at the Swami Vivekananda Auditorium
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 11:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Bareilly on Monday for the 11th convocation ceremony of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, officials said.

Murmu will be the chief guest at the ceremony to be held at the Swami Vivekananda Auditorium, they said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel welcomed Murmu on her arrival in Bareilly. In a post in Hindi on X, Adityanath said, "Hearty welcome and felicitation to Hon'ble President Draupadi Murmu ji in 'Nath Nagri' Bareilly."  ALSO READ: President Murmu awards 6 Kirti, 33 Shaurya Chakras for gallantry  In a post on X, the President's Secretariat said, "Governor of Uttar Pradesh Smt Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Bareilly."  ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Izatnagar is dedicated to research and development in the field of veterinary and animal sciences.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Debate underway in Senate on Trump's big bill; overnight voting delayed

Offline registration for Amarnath Yatra starts at special centres in Jammu

Day after stampede, thousands gather to worship deities in Puri

Red alert issued in Mandi; Beas river flooded after heavy rainfall

Jammu police set up checkpoints across city ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Topics :Yogi AdityanathDroupadi MurmuPresident SpeechBareillyUttar Pradesh

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story