Murmu arrives in UP's Bareilly, to address IVRI's convocation ceremony

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Bareilly on Monday for the 11th convocation ceremony of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, officials said.

Murmu will be the chief guest at the ceremony to be held at the Swami Vivekananda Auditorium, they said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel welcomed Murmu on her arrival in Bareilly. In a post in Hindi on X, Adityanath said, "Hearty welcome and felicitation to Hon'ble President Draupadi Murmu ji in 'Nath Nagri' Bareilly." ALSO READ: President Murmu awards 6 Kirti, 33 Shaurya Chakras for gallantry In a post on X, the President's Secretariat said, "Governor of Uttar Pradesh Smt Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Bareilly." ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Izatnagar is dedicated to research and development in the field of veterinary and animal sciences.