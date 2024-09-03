Telangana suffers loss of Rs 5,438 crore due to heavy rains, floods: Govt

The Telangana Government has released an assessment report on the damages caused by heavy rains and floods in the state recently. Based on initial estimates, the total loss is Rs 5438 crore, as per the report released by the Telangana CMO on Monday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The losses have been estimated as -- Roads and Building Department -Rs 2,362 crore. Energy Department (damage to electrical installation) Rs 175 crore, crop loss (in 415000 acres) - Rs 415 crore, irrigation (repair to minor tanks) - Rs 629 crore. Further, the Panchayati Raj & Rural Development suffered a loss of Rs 170 crore, the Medical and Health Department- of Rs 12 crore, the Animal Husbandry Department suffered a loss of Rs 25 crore, the Municipal Administration suffered a loss of Rs 1150 crore and damages of public properties estimated up to Rs 500 crore, as per the report.

110 relief camps were organized and more than 4000 people were shifted to these camps safely, it said.

Meanwhile, due to incessant rains, the water level of the Munneru River has increased in Khammam's Prakash Nagar in Telangana.

More From This Section

Congress MP from Khammam, Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy said that the floods have caused damage to houses.

"It's not raining now...But due to the flood houses have been damaged...People have been rescued...Food relief has been provided...Rehabilitation work is also underway..." said the Congress MP.

Khammam District Collector Muzammil Khan has described the floods as "unprecedented" and one that was not witnessed in the region for the last 30 years.

"We are experiencing severe floods in our district unlike in the past 30 years because of the 200mm rains. I appreciate all the work taken up by the officials, public representatives and others over the past 2 days. We could save many lives because of this," said Muzammil Khan while speaking to ANI.