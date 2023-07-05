Over 67,000 trains cancelled in South East Central Zone in 3 years: RTI



The RTI query was filed by Chhattisgarh-based Kunal Shukla. The railways said that over 67,600 passenger trains have been cancelled since 2020 till April this year in the SECR zone, one of the most profitable railway zones. From 2020 to April this year, over 67,600 passenger trains have been cancelled in the South East Central Railway (SECR) zone that covers Chhattisgarh to Nagpur, according to a response by the railways to an Right to Information (RTI) query, The New Indian Express (TNIE) reported on Wednesday.



Shukla was quoted as saying that the worsening conditions of the railways’ services are indeed alarming for the citizens. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has often voiced his concerns over the cancellation and delay of passenger trains, calling the trend “anti-people”. According to RTI responses, the Indian Railways cancelled 32,757 trains in 2020, suspended the operations of 32,151 trains in 2021, called off 2,474 trains in 2022, and postponed 208 trains in April 2023. These trains served short- and long-distance routes on different dates in the given years.