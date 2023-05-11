The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was on Thursday conducting raids at 11 places in four districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case.

According to sources, the raids were being conducted in Badgam, Baramulla, Pulwama and Kupwara districts.

The NIA teams are accompanied by the local police and CRPF personnel.

The sources said that the agency was examining a number of incriminating documents and was also questioning a few suspects.

The raids started this morning and are currently going on.

As of now the NIA official has not commented on the matter officially.

Further details were awaited

--IANS

